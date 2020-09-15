Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Bigg Boss season 14 to premier in first week of October

The fourteenth season of Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, will premiere in the first week of October, the makers of the show have confirmed.

With the fans eagerly waiting, the makers of Bigg Boss confirmed the grand premiere of the show will be held on Saturday October 3, at 9:00 PM.

The show will go on air at 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, according to Indian media reports, the contestants of Bigg Boss season 14 will be quarantined before the premiere.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the host of the show, will directly meet the contestants on opening day.

The contestants, who will enter the Bigg Boss house are yet to be confirmed.

This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the reality show.

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea
Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa
Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty
Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics

Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics
Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks

Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks
Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video
Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case
Zareen Khan celebrates 9 million followers on Instagram with dance video

Zareen Khan celebrates 9 million followers on Instagram with dance video

Latest

view all