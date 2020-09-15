Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan's spat intensifies after 'gutter' remarks

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut was responding to Samajwadi Party MP’s comments about entertaining industry 

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Jaya Bachchan’s remarks against her and BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

The Queen actor was responding to Samajwadi Party MP’s comments about entertaining industry being equivalent to a ‘gutter'.

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” said Jaya.

Retorting to that, Kangana said: “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

A Twitter user also noted how the entertainment industry is made up of not just actors and directors.

Kangana wrote back: “Like a famous choreographer once said ‘rape kiya toh kya hua roti to di na (so what if you’re violated, at least you got paid)’ is that what you implying?”

“There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations.”

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in latest photo by the sea
Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity voice of Amazon's Alexa
Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty
Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics

Alia Bhatt uses Taylor Swift’s track ‘Shake It Off’ to respond to critics
'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October

'Bigg Boss' season 14 to premier in first week of October
Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case

Kareena Kapoor drops cryptic post as Sara Ali Khan lands in trouble over drugs case
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg to Nazia Hassan's 'Aap Jesa Koi': Watch
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seen smoking at his farmhouse in viral video
Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

Swara Bhasker dissociates herself from 'outspoken actress' label

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case

NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet in Sushant Singh death case
Zareen Khan celebrates 9 million followers on Instagram with dance video

Zareen Khan celebrates 9 million followers on Instagram with dance video

Latest

view all