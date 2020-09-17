Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Reuters

US-China investment tumbles to nine year-low

By
Reuters

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

The research report reveals that the tensions could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest US operations. Photo: Reuters

Investment between the United States and China tumbled to a nine-year low in the first half of 2020, hit by bilateral tensions that could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest US operations, a research report said.

Investment, both direct investment by companies and venture capital flows, between the two countries fell 16.2% to $10.9 billion in January-June from the same period a year earlier - also hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures from consultancy Rhodium Group.

That’s a far cry from half-yearly totals of nearly $40 billion seen in 2016 and 2017.

Citing national security risks posed by Chinese technology firms, US President Donald Trump’s administration has sharply expanded actions to hobble Chinese companies.

Read more: The research report reveals that the tensions could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest US operations

This has included putting telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on its trade blacklist, threatening similar action for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and ordering TikTok owner ByteDance to divest the short-form video app.

ByteDance is currently seeking approval for a deal with Oracle Corp that is structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

“At a time of rising discomfort with US-China technology integration numerous other companies - both Chinese firms operating in the US and US firms with a presence in China may be forced to divest,” the report said.

It added that the US treatment of ByteDance and the broader shift away from US-China technology integration may lead to policies which make it more difficult for US tech firms to operate in China.

Investment by US firms in China in the first half tumbled 31% to $4.1 billion, while investment by Chinese companies in the United States rose 38% to $4.7 billion, the report said. That was mostly due to one deal - a Tencent Music -led consortium’s purchase of a minority stake in the Universal Music group for $3.4 billion.

More From World:

Queen Elizabeth’s rep addresses Barbados’ decision to remove her as head of state

Queen Elizabeth’s rep addresses Barbados’ decision to remove her as head of state

Sony to launch much anticipated PlayStation 5 in November

Sony to launch much anticipated PlayStation 5 in November
New Zealand plunges into recession first time in decades amid pandemic crisis

New Zealand plunges into recession first time in decades amid pandemic crisis
World Bank says COVID-19 pandemic threatens child education, health gains

World Bank says COVID-19 pandemic threatens child education, health gains
In pictures: Hurricane Sally triggers flooding along Gulf Coast

In pictures: Hurricane Sally triggers flooding along Gulf Coast
Joe Biden to challenge Trump's COVID-19 vaccine claims

Joe Biden to challenge Trump's COVID-19 vaccine claims
Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados Head of State

Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados Head of State

Israel bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds signing of peace deals with UAE, Bahrain

Israel bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds signing of peace deals with UAE, Bahrain
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in 2021

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in 2021

Al-Aqsa mosque compound to be closed from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise

Al-Aqsa mosque compound to be closed from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise
iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone

iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister

Latest

view all