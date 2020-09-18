Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly

Queen Elizabeth still has a lot of power as the sole sovereign over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite Megxit.

The British ruler who stood by the Duke and Duchess in their decision to become financially independent earlier this year, can reverse the entire scenario within months!

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, "It is important to bear in mind that Harry and Meghan are a unique case.



"They are non-working royals, provided the arrangement which the Queen brokered at Sandringham is renewed before the end of next March."

Although the terms of the royal departure allowed Harry and Meghan to pursue financial ventures and bag commercial deals, the Megxit agreement was subjected to a 12-month review.

"The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties," revealed a source at the time.

Hence, Meghan and Harry confirmed a 12-month transition period was in place.

They even conveyed the same in an official statement that read, "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place."

The 12-month duration is a relaxation period given by the Queen to departing royals in a bid to welcome them back if they regret their move.

Meanwhile, the review will give a chance to royals to verify "what's working and what's not working".

As per a palace source cited by the Daily Telegraph in February, “The point of the 12-month review is that the family wants the best for them and everyone recognises this is uncharted territory.

“Rather than do something finite, this is a pragmatic family conversation about what’s working and what’s perhaps not working.”