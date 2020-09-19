Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had endured quit some hardships before they took a bold decision and decided to severe their royal ties.

However, there was one move by Queen Elizabeth II that came as a huge blow to the Duke of Sussex and cemented his decision of bidding adieu to his royal life.

Following their decision to step down as senior members, the family worked together to figure out details of the Sussex pair’s association with the royals after their move.

However, the monarch's condition of Harry and Meghan being barred from attaching the word royal to them came as a huge shock to the duke.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book, Finding Freedom: “Even sources close to Harry and Meghan had to admit that the way the couple were forced to approach the situation (mainly in the act of keeping the family and their team in the dark about the website) ‘created a lot of ill will in the family’.”

“'Harry and Meghan would have reached a more beneficial agreement to allow them to live the life they wanted if they had handled things in a private, dignified way’, explained a senior Buckingham Palace aide. Added another courtier, ‘They oversimplified what they were asking for.”

“‘They thought they would give Charles their rider, negotiate over email, rock up to London, give three months’ notice and fly back to Canada’,” the book states.

“Harry and Meghan, however, felt they had been patronised by other family and staff members for too long. People had humoured them when they brought up their grievances, never thinking the couple would actually do anything drastic. The explosive reaction was a direct result of their growing impatience,” Scobie and Durand write further.

“If other members of the family and those working with the households had taken their requests more seriously, it would not have reached that point,” they said.

“If his grandmother’s validation of his experiences served as encouragement, the most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal,” it was stated.

“As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Bas Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations. These roles had come to an end,” they said.

“That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been most painful to Meghan to witness him go through. It is the one that made Harry emotional,” they added.