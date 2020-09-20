Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, many people have been coming to forth to disclose startling details about the late actor.

Indian film director Anurag Kashyap recently revealed how Parineeti Chopra had refused to work with Sushant because he was a television actor.

During an interview with journalist Faye D’Souza, Kashyap said: “He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’.”

“So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor,” he went on to say.

“And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us,” he recalled.