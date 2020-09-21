Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID leak for Emmys afterparty leads to strangers storming in

After the end of the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel dropped a surprise for the viewers.

In a pandemic-era world, an afterparty was only possible through video conferencing platform Zoom, which is why following the end of the evening, Kimmel, who was hosting the show, invited his guests to the virtual post-ceremony celebration by unexpectedly dropping the Zoom ID.

Soon after that, it wasn’t just the luminaries and TV’s bigwigs heading to the virtual meeting room but also hordes of strangers who rushed to enter on Zoom meeting ID 4599567155.

While initially it required an additional password, some crazed fans also managed to guess the right code but were barred from entering after a while when the meeting maxed out at 100 people.

Frenzied viewers took to Twitter and expressed their elation over how they gained access to the show.

“Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys after party zoom,” said one person who managed to enter.

Other, less fortunate fans were left quite disheartened.

One user said: “looks like I’m not getting into the sad zoom afterparty #emmys.”

Another chimed in: “that zoom key *was* legit, but it reached the max participants already. anyone get in? the password was baba booey #Emmys.”

