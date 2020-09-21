Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Zendaya makes history at the Emmys: 'It means so much to me'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Zendaya became the youngest star to bag an Emmy in the lead actress category 

Hollywood star Zendaya made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 leaving her fans and the entire internet over the moon.

The Spider-Man star, 24, became the youngest woman to bag an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal as Rue in Euphoria on HBO.

Despite a tough competition from A-listes like Jennifer Aniston, who had Gold Derby gurus betting on her for a win, the former Disney star came out victorious.

During her virtual backstage interview, Zendaya said: “It means so much to me.”

“Every single woman in that category I obviously admire immensely,” she said as her family stood by her side during the virtual ceremony.

“Just to be mentioned in the category at all was something — and just to have them support me really filled my heart. I don’t usually cry. I got through it without letting it take over completely. It was obviously a very emotional moment and I still can’t believe it myself — it’s pretty crazy,” she went on to say.

The actor sent out love and positive vibes in the midst of these trying times: “I’m just grateful for moments like this — where we can have joy and wrap our arms around loved ones and tell each other we love each other. It’s moments like this we have to hold on to and cherish.”

More From Entertainment:

'PandEmmys': Coronavirus quips, political jibes and much more at the Emmy Awards

'PandEmmys': Coronavirus quips, political jibes and much more at the Emmy Awards
Jennifer Aniston hosts a mini ‘Friends’ reunion during the 2020 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston hosts a mini ‘Friends’ reunion during the 2020 Emmy Awards
Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID leak for Emmys afterparty leads to strangers storming in

Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID leak for Emmys afterparty leads to strangers storming in
Emmy Awards 2020: Complete list of winners

Emmy Awards 2020: Complete list of winners
Angelina Jolie spotted enjoying shopping with kids amid tension with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie spotted enjoying shopping with kids amid tension with Brad Pitt
Idris Elba or Tom Hardy: who will replace Daniel Craig as 007 in the next Bond film?

Idris Elba or Tom Hardy: who will replace Daniel Craig as 007 in the next Bond film?
Prince Edward, Sophie spotted at Hampshire beach with children for a special reason

Prince Edward, Sophie spotted at Hampshire beach with children for a special reason
Kylie Jenner shows off her elegance during glam session, calls her stylists 'so unprofessional'

Kylie Jenner shows off her elegance during glam session, calls her stylists 'so unprofessional'
Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Latest

view all