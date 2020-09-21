Anurag Kashyap calls sexual assault accusations 'false' as he warns of legal action

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer issued a press statement, which was also shared on his Instagram account

After sexual assault accusations, Indian film director Anurag Kashyap has issued a statement denying the claims.

On behalf of the filmmaker, his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani issued a press statement, which was also shared on his Instagram account.

The statement claims the allegations of sexual assault against Kashyap are false while the director also intends on taking the matter to court.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination,” says the statement.

“Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani,” it added.

Earlier, an actor named Payal Ghosh had accused Kahsyap of sexual assault during an interview.

Ghosh alleged that Kashyap abused her and forced himself onto her against her will.