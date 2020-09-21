Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Anurag Kashyap calls sexual assault accusations 'false' as he warns of legal action

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer issued a press statement, which was also shared on his Instagram account

After sexual assault accusations, Indian film director Anurag Kashyap has issued a statement denying the claims.

On behalf of the filmmaker, his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani issued a press statement, which was also shared on his Instagram account.

The statement claims the allegations of sexual assault against Kashyap are false while the director also intends on taking the matter to court.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination,” says the statement.

“Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani,” it added.

Earlier, an actor named Payal Ghosh had accused Kahsyap of sexual assault during an interview.

Ghosh alleged that Kashyap abused her and forced himself onto her against her will.

More From Bollywood:

Mahesh Bhatt's kids, Pooja, Shaheen, Alia Bhatt pen touching tributes amid controversy

Mahesh Bhatt's kids, Pooja, Shaheen, Alia Bhatt pen touching tributes amid controversy

Kareena Kapoor wants to ‘sit back’ as she enters her 40th year

Kareena Kapoor wants to ‘sit back’ as she enters her 40th year
Bollywood star Kishore Shetty arrested on drug charges

Bollywood star Kishore Shetty arrested on drug charges
Dia Mirza speaks out against the widespread practice of objectifying women in Bollywood

Dia Mirza speaks out against the widespread practice of objectifying women in Bollywood
Kangana slammed by Sona Mohapatra for ‘playing a messiah’ by ‘using a tragic death’

Kangana slammed by Sona Mohapatra for ‘playing a messiah’ by ‘using a tragic death’
Shabana Azmi opens up about surviving horrific road accident: ‘It was a close shave’

Shabana Azmi opens up about surviving horrific road accident: ‘It was a close shave’

Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry

Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry
Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser

Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus

Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus
Meena Kumari’s son bashes Kangana Ranaut over ‘upsetting’ comments

Meena Kumari’s son bashes Kangana Ranaut over ‘upsetting’ comments

Latest

view all