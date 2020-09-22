Can't connect right now! retry
Were Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt hesitant to reunite? Dane Cook spills the beans

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Fomer couples Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet with their recent reunion for a virtual event.

However, many were left wondering afterwards if either of the two exes had any reservations before signing on to Dane Cook’s charity table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Speaking about the event, comedian Dane Cook revealed how he managed to put it all together.

"When I text [Jennifer], she was—I'm not trying to make it more fluffy—she could not have been more delightful, game, excited. Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt...started coming in, I was like, 'Yes! This is gonna happen’,” Cook said in the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast.

"Once his team talked to him, I'm sure it was just like, 'Here's already in there so far.' There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing. There wasn't anything like... were they not allowed... No! Zero. No drama,” added Cook.

"They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped. Which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!” he went on to say.

"The dilemma was we wanted to do this back like in April, and I think it fell apart completely at least five times. There were life things happening in the world, and the protests started, and that put the pause on it. And then it just stopped,” he said. 

