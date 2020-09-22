PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources

PM Imran warns ministers from issuing controversial statements. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered federal ministers to stop issuing 'unnecessary' statements as their opinions during a heated meeting of the federal cabinet, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



"No minister should issue unnecessary statements. A minister does not have [the liberty to express] personal opinions," the prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during the meeting.



As the meeting progressed, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, pointing towards Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, said, "We have reservations over some statements of yours. You speak the most."

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari addresses the National Assembly. Photo: file

At this, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said that Mazari at times imposes herself on others. Listening to this, PM Imran warned all ministers from speaking unnecessarily and cautioned them against issuing statements on sensitive religious matters as well.



The premier said that ministers are not entitled to personal opinions because their statements reflect the government's stance on various issues.



On another note, the prime minister expressed his displeasure at the construction of a jail on the Green area in Islamabad, saying that the government should protect natural habitats.



The prime minister said that he would take action against those who were responsible for the planning and execution of the project.

