Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

PM Imran warns ministers from issuing controversial statements. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered federal ministers to stop issuing 'unnecessary' statements as their opinions during a heated meeting of the federal cabinet, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

"No minister should issue unnecessary statements. A minister does not have [the liberty to express] personal opinions," the prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during the meeting.

As the meeting progressed, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, pointing towards Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, said, "We have reservations over some statements of yours. You speak the most."

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari addresses the National Assembly. Photo: file

At this, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said that Mazari at times imposes herself on others. Listening to this, PM Imran warned all ministers from speaking unnecessarily and cautioned them against issuing statements on sensitive religious matters as well.

The premier said that ministers are not entitled to personal opinions because their statements reflect the government's stance on various issues.

On another note, the prime minister expressed his displeasure at the construction of a jail on the Green area in Islamabad, saying that the government should protect natural habitats.

The prime minister said that he would take action against those who were responsible for the planning and execution of the project.

More From Pakistan:

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister
After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case

After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case
FINCEN files — The Pakistani link

FINCEN files — The Pakistani link
You allowed Nawaz to go abroad, now ensure his return: IHC tells govt

You allowed Nawaz to go abroad, now ensure his return: IHC tells govt
BISE Sargodha to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Sargodha to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today
Pakistani soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR

Pakistani soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR
BISE Sahiwal to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Sahiwal to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Gujranwala to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Gujranwala to announce intermediate result 2020 today
President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy

President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy
BISE Bahawalpur to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Bahawalpur to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Rawalpindi to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Rawalpindi to announce intermediate result 2020 today

Latest

view all