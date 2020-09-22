Easypaisa service extended to all mobile networks

As part of their continuing work extending financial inclusion across Pakistan, easypaisa, Pakistan’s trailblazing branchless banking service, is allowing users of any mobile network in Pakistan to access the myriad of features and services available on their app. Regardless of the SIM being used, easypaisa now offers customers the opportunity to open and operate an easypaisa mobile account via their mobile app, SMS, USSD or phone banking.

Easypaisa was initially launched as a service for Telenor users, providing subscribers the ability to send and receive money and perform a host of other basic financial transactions. In 2016 however, easypaisa pioneered network interoperability in Pakistan, as the first operator allowing Mobile Financial Accounts to users regardless of their mobile provider.

Buoyed by the success of this move, easypaisa has continued to grow, introducing more and more services for customers, all accessible from the comfort of one’s mobile phone, eliminating the need to wait in long lines or constantly run to the ATM. Just some of the myriad of services available via the easypaisa app include:

- Loading mobile balance.

- Paying utility bills and fees.

- Buying bus tickets.

- Sending and receiving money from the easypaisa wallet, simplifying the complex hisaab-keeping all-too-familiar for groups of friends.

- Making payments at retail outlets, now even further simplified with their QR payments feature, which allows a customer to pay via their easypaisa account simply by scanning a QR code.

- Sending and receiving money internationally via easypaisa’s new blockchain-powered international remittance service.

With a focus on convenience and simplicity, easypaisa’s app makes it fun and easy for Pakistan’s digital-savvy users to manage their payments and accounts from the convenience of their phone.

In addition to all these features, easypaisa also offers a host of discounts and special deals on retailers and restaurants. For existing easypaisa users, the service also offers a special promotion whereby users will receive reward points in their easypaisa account for inviting friends to join the app.

By allowing all mobile users in Pakistan to use the app, easypaisa is continuing its role as a pioneer in promoting comprehensive financial inclusion in Pakistan.



This is particularly important in Pakistan’s still-developing economy, where mobile phone penetration continues to grow while millions of Pakistani’s remain without access to the formal banking sector.



Capitalizing on this, easypaisa’s innovative products and services play a key role in providing basic banking services to unbanked communities – a role that is only expected to expand as the service opens to all Pakistani mobile users.