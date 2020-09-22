Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that the army is "alive to emerging challenges" after witnessing the demonstration of the Battle Tank VT-4 at a firing range near Jhelum, the military's media wing said.

"[The] potent war-fighting machine will be employed in an offensive role by strike formations," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.


According to ISPR, the Chinese-origin VT-4 is "compatible with any modern tank in the world, integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, firepower capabilities and state of the art technology".

Interacting with the officers following the demonstration, the army chief expressed satisfaction over the performance of the tank — that is another addition to the inventory of armoured corps after the recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank.

"It has further strengthened Pakistan's overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs," the ISPR said.

"We are completely focused [on] internal and external challenges to [the] defence of [the] country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Pakistan," the ISPR said, quoting the army chief.

Gen Bajwa lauded troops for professionalism, operational readiness, and highest training standards to meet the challenges of modern-day battlefield requirements, the ISPR added.

