Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William opens up about the life lesson his children taught him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Prince William opens up about the life lesson his children taught him

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been hands-on doting parents, even during royal engagements, and while Kate Middleton has always given royal fans little ganders towards her children’s development, Prince William only recently joined in this verbal display of affection and pride.

Just recently, while filming for an ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the Duke of Cambridge spilled the beans on his “new outlook” towards life and his love for nature.

The prince has always been active in global relief efforts for the environment and has made it his aim to promote it within the UK. While the prince has always been environmentally conscientious, from the very beginning, the birth of his three children truly has made him appreciate nature in a whole new light.

During his interview, Prince William was quoted saying, "Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life - your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition."

He also went on to say, "I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference."

Soon after the royal’s interview aired, fans from around the world began praising the royal heir for his dedication and woke persona.

One user wrote, "His environmental work is amazing and he really cares about it and all the other subjects close to his heart! I'm very excited to watch this great documentary."

While another pointed out, "Even in this short clip they show this amazing ability to steer the focus away from themselves and towards what they are supporting. Polished and professional but with genuine warmth and sincerity."

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series
Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress

Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress
Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Vanessa Bryant speaks up about ongoing feud with mom: 'Just lost my husband and daughter'

Vanessa Bryant speaks up about ongoing feud with mom: 'Just lost my husband and daughter'

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne
Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen
Ayeza Khan flaunts her beauty in fresh photoshoot

Ayeza Khan flaunts her beauty in fresh photoshoot
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit
Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West
Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

Latest

view all