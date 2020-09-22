Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza Tuesday conferred civil awards on people belonging to various fields for their meritorious services to the country, the military's media wing said.

"On behalf of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, [CJCSC Gen Raza] conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their at the Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters," the Inter-Services Public Relation said.

CJCSC Gen Raza, lauding the services of scientists and engineers, said: “You are our heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude".

"23 awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards," the ISPR added.

