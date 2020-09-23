Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been tangled within a drug abuse angle being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to the latest intel on the matter, Sushant's former manager Jaya Saha is likely to be arrested by the agency.

A day earlier, Jaya's Whatsapp chats with eminent A-list celebrities from Bollywood were accessed by NCB.

Jaya's arrest will most likely happen because of her failure to answer most of the questions asked during the probe.

Amid certain chats, Deepika Padukone's name cropped up as well as her manager Karishma Prakash.

It was also reported that Deepika’s manager Karishma may be summoned soon, as well as Deepika herself.

More From Bollywood:

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’
Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate
Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’
Kangana Ranaut calls for Deepika Padukone's boycott after drug abuse scandal

Kangana Ranaut calls for Deepika Padukone's boycott after drug abuse scandal
Kalki Koechlin comes to ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's defense amid sexual assault scandal

Kalki Koechlin comes to ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's defense amid sexual assault scandal
Sara Ali Khan was mistaken for a beggar after she was seen dancing alone on the street

Sara Ali Khan was mistaken for a beggar after she was seen dancing alone on the street
Deepika Padukone under fire after chats revealed she 'asked for hash' from drug dealer

Deepika Padukone under fire after chats revealed she 'asked for hash' from drug dealer

Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger for calling husband Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'

Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger for calling husband Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'
Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in dazzling pool photo

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in dazzling pool photo
Deepika Padukone on her youth as a badminton champion in school: ‘no TV, no movies’

Deepika Padukone on her youth as a badminton champion in school: ‘no TV, no movies’
Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan could be brought in on drug charges

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan could be brought in on drug charges
Katrina Kaif sends love to Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday

Latest

view all