Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been tangled within a drug abuse angle being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



According to the latest intel on the matter, Sushant's former manager Jaya Saha is likely to be arrested by the agency.



A day earlier, Jaya's Whatsapp chats with eminent A-list celebrities from Bollywood were accessed by NCB.

Jaya's arrest will most likely happen because of her failure to answer most of the questions asked during the probe.

Amid certain chats, Deepika Padukone's name cropped up as well as her manager Karishma Prakash.

It was also reported that Deepika’s manager Karishma may be summoned soon, as well as Deepika herself.