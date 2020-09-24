Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Acclaimed actor Robert Pattinson recently drew concern deeply after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Reports have now revealed that the Twilight actor may have predicted his diagnosis a year before when there was little to no sign of COVID-19.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Harry Potter actor spoke about bagging Batman as well as Tenet and how his luck back then made him think that he may be getting a ‘really bad’ disease in the future.

He spoke about how in January of 2019 he had nothing working out for him and no projects in the pipeline.

“God. Nothing. My career is over. I need to quit. I need to start finding work in other industries,” he recalled.

Soon after bagging the two mega projects, Pattinson recalled what went through his mind: “I immediately thought, ‘Oh God, does that mean I’m going to get a really bad disease?’ I just had a really weird feeling about it. I’m always scared of blowing all my luck, and getting both those jobs, one right after the other.” 

More From Entertainment:

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization
Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer
Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic

Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave US after election remarks stir chaos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave US after election remarks stir chaos
Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public
Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK
Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again

Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show
George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

Latest

view all