Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019

Acclaimed actor Robert Pattinson recently drew concern deeply after his coronavirus diagnosis.



Reports have now revealed that the Twilight actor may have predicted his diagnosis a year before when there was little to no sign of COVID-19.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Harry Potter actor spoke about bagging Batman as well as Tenet and how his luck back then made him think that he may be getting a ‘really bad’ disease in the future.

He spoke about how in January of 2019 he had nothing working out for him and no projects in the pipeline.

“God. Nothing. My career is over. I need to quit. I need to start finding work in other industries,” he recalled.

Soon after bagging the two mega projects, Pattinson recalled what went through his mind: “I immediately thought, ‘Oh God, does that mean I’m going to get a really bad disease?’ I just had a really weird feeling about it. I’m always scared of blowing all my luck, and getting both those jobs, one right after the other.”