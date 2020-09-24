Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization

Supermodel Ayyan Ali has announced to donate 50 percent of her income to her charitable organization “Be My Friend Foundation”.

Taking to social media, she said "I decided that from now on whatever profit I will be receiving annually from the royalties of my Debut Album “Nothing Like Everything” & any other projects that I will do I m goin to donate 50 percent profit to my “Be My Friend Foundation.”

Sharing the reason behind her decision, she wrote, " I believe everythin that happens in ur life leads u towards betterment.It is an honor for me to share with u guys somethin that I was doin always but now on a much larger scale ... My charitable organisation “Be My Friend Foundation” that I registered in United Kingdom which is goin to help out Children & Women in any form that I can either it’s Education,Medical Help basic necessities like Food,Shelter or Legal Help in my beloved home Pakistan or anywhere in the World.I always thought that how can we make the World a better place with all the negativity that’s around us couldn’t thought of a better idea then this".







