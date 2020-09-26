Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 26 2020
Chrissy Teigen is 'grief stricken' over complications to her high risk pregnancy

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen’s personal projects and lucrative deals have officially been put on hold owing to health complications brought on by her high risk third pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter the model announced the news with a heavy heart and admitted , “I know I’m tweeting about stupid s–t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.”

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv.”

Due to her health, the star also admitted that she has been forced to halt the production schedule for her Quibu series as well, “and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court” because the “Baby cannot do it,” and “I am devastated.”

This news comes shortly after the model announced her appointed two week mandatory bed rest precaution.

During a short tweet to her followers at the time, Teigen had claimed, “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly.”


