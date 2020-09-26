Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
Demi Lovato is handling split from Max Ehrich 'very well'

Demi Lovato is handling split from Max Ehrich ‘very well’

With Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s love story going up in flames only two months after their engagement, it appears the Camp Rock star is holding her own and is “doing ok.”

An insider close to the couple spoke to People magazine regarding their split and was quoted saying, "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months. They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts. With Demi, still in LA and the actor, now filming a project in Atlanta,” that was when they started “having conflicts.”

While work and life ended up straining their relationship, what snapped the final cold was the distance and Max’s skyrocketing fame. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

While a breakup is the last thing Demi ever hoped for during her relationship, the source claims the singer is handling it well and is "doing okay".

The insider went so far as to say the split has started to look “like a good thing” to Demi. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

