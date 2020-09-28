Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles pens compelling article highlighting the plight of youth amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Prince Charles has penned a moving essay laying significance on the effects of the global pandemic on the youth.

The Duke of Cornwall wrote an article for the Sunday Telegraph and claimed there were as many as a million young people in Britain who are drastically suffering through the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing that it is a "particularly difficult time to be young”, Charles added that the hurdles that are in the way of helping those in need were "unquestionably vast, but not insurmountable.”

He also spoke about The Prince’s Trust which he created following the youth unemployment in the 1970s.

"For anyone, this is a difficult time—but it is a particularly difficult time to be young. This year, we celebrate the fact that over the last nearly 45 years, we have helped a million young people to change their lives for the better. Over all these years since the trust was launched, there has never been an easy time,” wrote the Prince of Wales.

"However, there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures. The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives
Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home

Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home
Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president

US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics
'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'

'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'
Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world

Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world
The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos
Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report
Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Latest

view all