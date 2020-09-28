48MP AI Quad Camera & Ace AMOLED Display – vivo Y51 Offers Premium Features at an Affordable Price

vivo has recently updated its youth-oriented Y series, with the launch of vivo Y51 in Pakistan. It’s a perfect blend of innovation and style that comes at an exciting and affordable price of Rs. 36,999 only.



The vivo Y51 upgrades Y series both in terms of design and performance. It has a unique diamond-shaped design on the back with 48MP AI Quad Camera for crystal-clear photography and an In-Display Fingerprint Scanning for instant phone unlocking.

With a style of its own, vivo Y51 flaunts a 6.38” FHD+ Ace AMOLED Display and a massive 4500mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging.





48MP AI Quad Camera:

The key highlight for vivo Y51 is the unique diamond-shaped 48MP AI Quad Camera. The rear camera comes supported by super wide-angle, super macro and bokeh lenses to capture any scene without hassle. The front 16MP AI Selfie camera delivers the most perfect shots, even when you zoom right in.

For enhanced night photography experience, vivo Y51 also comes supported by Super Night Mode both in the front and rear cameras. Its Super Night Algorithm brings alive a picture in the dark light and balances the image by mitigating lit spots.

It is worth mentioning here that vivo Y51 also features Ultra-Steady video recording, with the help of industry-leading stabilization algorithm and motion sensors it counters natural hand shaking problem.

Design & Display:

In terms of design, vivo has gone beyond circles and squares to create a new unique diamond-shaped camera panel. The refreshed design of the panel enhances the look of the finely crafted back panel. The new Y51 arrives in three trendy colours: the vivid ‘Jazzy Blue’, regal shade of ‘Mystic Black’ and an elegant ‘Dreamy White’.

The vivo Y51 features a super crisp 6.38” Ace AMOLED Display with FHD+ resolution and 90% screen-to-body ratio for superior cinematic visual experience. The display also has a self-illuminating feature, Always on Display to let the user know about the messages and alerts in real time, even when the display is locked.

For notifications, the vivo Y51 offers some unique effects that can be customized as per user needs and makes full use of Always on Display to show the notifications in a trendy style.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning:

The In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology which was first introduced by vivo in early 2018 has been improved a lot over the years. The current generation of this technology used in vivo Y51 is so fast that it matches the unlocking speed of a physical scanner while giving the user futuristic vibes.

Complementing the diamond shape camera used in vivo Y51, the UI elements for fingerprint scanner and unlocking also feature a diamond design and can be customized in the settings to add a twist of fun that welcomes you into a cool new world.

4500mAh Bigger Battery and Dual-Engine Fast Charging:

vivo Y51 lets the users indulge into smartphone experience for longer with a massive 4500mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology.

This 18W charging technology is also protected with nine different safeguard features that makes it safer and superior than any other fast-charging mechanism. The 4500mAh battery is further supported by smart energy management technologies to keep the vivo Y51 powered for even longer.





Final Words:

Considering its features, design and performance, the vivo Y51 is a compelling buy for anyone looking for a refreshing mid-range smartphone.

The phone is currently available in Pakistan through popular online portals and vivo’s offline distribution network for the retail price of Rs. 36,999.