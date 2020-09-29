Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery

Gigi Hadid took her fans by surprise after sharing a rare glimpse from inside her daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery.

The supermodel welcomed her much-awaited bundle of joy with boyfriend Zayn Malik last week, sending the world into frenzy.

On Sunday, the new mother shared a sneak peek of her daughter's freshly-decorated room in a rare snap.

The photo showcases the angel's room featuring a macramé rainbow mobile, along with artwork by Gigi's good friend and baby's 'auntie' Austyn Weiner.

Earlier, Gigi also shared a special picture of her daughter, lying in her crib, wrapped up in the handmade pink blanket that her friend Taylor Swift made for her little girl.

In July, Gigi gave a rare glimpse of her newly renovated NYC apartment.

She wrote at the time, "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) grateful to and for all."



