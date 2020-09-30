Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson’s sued for allegedly ‘cheating’ management out of over $1mn commissions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson is being taken to court by her management as they filed a lawsuit against her over alleged nonpayment of $1million worth of commissions.

Run by her estranged husband’s father, Navel Blackstock, the Starstruck Management Group registered a lawsuit against the American Idol winner on Tuesday, as confirmed by Page Six through the Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

According to the claims made by the management, Clarkson owes $1.4million to the firm in unpaid commission over her stints on The Voice as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As per a reports by Variety, the Breakaway hit maker had been associated with the company for the past 13 years and had given them 15% of her gross earnings.

According to the lawsuit, Clarkson has unpaid balance left after she gave them $1.9million this year, adding that she will have to give at least $5.4million before the year ends. 

More From Entertainment:

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in
Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth

Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth
Elsa Hosk announces she is expecting her first baby with beau Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk announces she is expecting her first baby with beau Tom Daly
Mariah Carey details her extramarital affair and ‘suffocating’ first marriage

Mariah Carey details her extramarital affair and ‘suffocating’ first marriage

Zendaya to play Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector in her biopic

Zendaya to play Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector in her biopic
‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar

‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar
Princess Eugenie's child to be embellished more by the Queen than Meghan's son Archie

Princess Eugenie's child to be embellished more by the Queen than Meghan's son Archie
Dilip Kumar lavishes praise on Pakistan govt for conserving ancestral home

Dilip Kumar lavishes praise on Pakistan govt for conserving ancestral home

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France
Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Latest

view all