Kelly Clarkson’s sued for allegedly ‘cheating’ management out of over $1mn commissions

Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson is being taken to court by her management as they filed a lawsuit against her over alleged nonpayment of $1million worth of commissions.



Run by her estranged husband’s father, Navel Blackstock, the Starstruck Management Group registered a lawsuit against the American Idol winner on Tuesday, as confirmed by Page Six through the Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

According to the claims made by the management, Clarkson owes $1.4million to the firm in unpaid commission over her stints on The Voice as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As per a reports by Variety, the Breakaway hit maker had been associated with the company for the past 13 years and had given them 15% of her gross earnings.

According to the lawsuit, Clarkson has unpaid balance left after she gave them $1.9million this year, adding that she will have to give at least $5.4million before the year ends.