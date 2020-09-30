TECNO Spark 6 sponsored ‘Real Hero’ short film marks success

The globally acclaimed smartphone brand TECNO has recently launched its Hero phone Spark 6 – a mid-range phone – becoming the talk of the town. Along with this, TECNO also premiered the Spark 6 sponsored short action film ‘Real Hero’ on the same launch ceremony. The launch received an incredible response on social media and was trending on all social media platforms.

The posters and teaser of the film had made fans curious with its look and appeal. At first many people assumed it looked similar to Turkish drama series Ertugrul and presumed TECNO could be hiring Engin Altan Duzyatan as the lead for this film. This rumor gave a great hype to TECNO’s film and fans got really excited for what TECNO shall be bringing for them.

Later when lead character was revealed the anticipation of the fans was further hyped. ‘Real Hero’ features the versatile artist and the youth icon of Pakistan Ali Zafar and is directed by the ace director and filmmaker, Asad ul Haq. This is the first collaboration of Ali Zafar and Asad ul Haq with TECNO and has made new records. ‘Real Hero’ is the first ever short film sponsored by a smartphone brand in Pakistan and is completely a local Pakistani product promoting the local talent and skills.

The launch of Spark 6 phone spread like wild fire and met with a tremendous response on all social media platforms. It is assumed to be the most exclusive launch of the year, as the event was coupled with the premier release of TECNO sponsored action film 'Real Hero’ from the same platform. Till now, the short film has received great response from TECNO fans and has over 10 MILLION views on social media.

The Hero phone Spark 6 comes with 6 upgraded features that make it one of its kind. The features include a spotless 16 MP Al quad Camera + flashes, and 8 MP Al Selfie camera, a noteworthy 6.8'' HD dot –notch display and a very convenient Audio Sharing feature. Other features include its spacious memory (4+64GB), amazing 2K skin adjust beauty feature and advanced G70 processor.

TECNO never ceases to inspire. The ‘Real Hero’ film and Hero phone have both set high bars and giving tough competition to its opponents. People are now looking forward to what more will TECNO bring for its fans in the future.