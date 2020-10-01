Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt to bring in Angelina Jolie’s costar to testify in custody trial

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is coming with all guns blazing against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie amidst their bitter divorce war in court.

The Fight Club actor’s lawyers are reportedly calling one of Jolie’s former costars to the ex-couple’s custody trial.

According to reports, the 56-year-old not only wants his attorneys to cross question the Maleficent actor but he also wants her Girl, Interrupted costar Jillian Armenate to testify with him.

Pitt’s witness list filed on September 21 also includes a number of psychologists, a therapist as well as security consultants.

Jolie and Pitt are set to lock horns in the trial scheduled from October 5 to October 23.

The two have been embroiled in a legal batter since their divorce in 2016 as they have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids on a permanent basis.

