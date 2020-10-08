Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Turkish actor Gulsym Ali on Thursday teased her fans with her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actress shared a picture and a video in her stories.

Gulsym who rose to international fame with her stellar performance in the historical series didn't share the details of her upcoming project.

International fans are eagerly waiting for her to share further details regarding her work.

She had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in Ertugrul, which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.


More From Entertainment:

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer
Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris
Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests
Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'
Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report
Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp
Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project
Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain
Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

Eminem fans think he has uncanny resemblance to Mike Pence

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke opens up about her dragon’s reaction to Daenerys' death
Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Travis Scott plans to raise Stormi as a true feminist

Latest

view all