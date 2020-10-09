We were not afraid of dictators, will not be afraid of a cricketer: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at the government on Friday, warning it that "those who were not afraid of dictators will not be afraid of a cricketer."

Addressing a press conference, the PPP chairman said that his party had been criticising this government since day one and its facilitators. He said that political parties could not raise their voices in the parliament as it had been rendered a "rubber stamp" one.



"The media is stopped [from criticising the government] and our interviews are censored," he said. "Insha'Allah, all opposition parties, together, will finish this inept government."

The PPP chairman said that the country was failing on all fronts, including foreign and economic policy, as a "selected" government had been imposed on Pakistan.



Bilawal said that the incumbent government had gone so far in their "revenge policy that they filed sedition charges" against Azad Jammu and Kasmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. "The country can no longer bear the burden of this government."



The PPP chairman said that the incumbent government oppresses the people everyday through new tactics. "Where will the people go?"

This government does not distribute the NFC award in a just manner, and that causes damage to the health sector, education sector, local governments, among others.

The PPP chairman said that the people were helpless due to the current regime's policies. "Such an authoritarian regime cannot last, their countdown has begun."

Bilawal, responding to the federal government's Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance, said: "No Pakistani who believes in the Constitution can tolerate that someone, through a presidential ordinance, overnight, tries to take over the islands of Balochistan and Sindh."

"We strongly condemn this act," Bilawal said.



The PPP chairman demanded that the government withdraw this "unconstitutional" ordinance. "Through such immature acts of a cricketer, the federation is damaged."



Bilawal said that the "whole" province had unanimously rejected the islands' ordinance. "We will not allow you to take a single piece of land through an unconstitutional ordinance."



Bilawal said that the people of Sindh and the city where it is being built — Karachi — were casting aspersions on the government's intentions following their ordinance as the "past experiences were not that good".



"The government should forget that the PPP will hold talks with it after its current policies," he said, adding that despite the whole province protesting, the government did not take back its ordinance.



"Everywhere he says that all the institutions are with him. He should know that the institutions belong to Pakistan," he said, adding that Imran Khan should rectify his political stance.



The PPP chairman said that the prime minister failed to hold his sister, Jahangir Tareen, and the Abraaj Group accountable. "Transparency International has also declared that Imran Khan's tenure is when most corruption took place."

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the PPP was ready to go to jail and that they were gearing up for the protests against the government.