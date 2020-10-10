Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 10 2020
Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom

With monumental life changes on the horizon for Katy Perry, the Grammy award-winning singer has sought out a permanent restraining order against a stalker who threatened the life of Orlando and Daisy Bloom.

The Blast reported on the advancement and revealed that William, the man who trespassed into the singer’s property has been provided a court order to cease and desist.

The court ordered restraining order is applicable for both Perry herself, as well as her fiancé Orlando Bloom, nine-year-old Flynn and newborn Daisy Dove Bloom.

Perry reiterated the terrifying event to officials at the time, claiming the trespasser hopped her house’s perimeter in Beverly Hills, all while her entire family were at home.

The same stalker also took to social media to voice out horrifying threats to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, leaving Perry terrified for his safety.

Per an extract from the entire document, "William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to 'snap Orlando Bloom's neck' as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us."

The statement to the court also read, "I have a great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends."

William is known to be a homeless man that lives out from his silver Buick sedan per a report and has already been arrested by the LAPD.

After the temporary restraining order was put in place, an October 8th hearing deduced a need for a more permanent solution.

