Social media abuzz after TECNO releases Camon 16 TAIVOS lab videos

There is a buzz on social media about TECNO’s Photography pioneer phone Camon 16. Recently, TECNO uploaded videos of its TAIVOS's features on its official Facebook page creating a new hype as the videos look like a sci-fi movie scene. The lab videos show the actual example of amazing features and fans are all hyped up to know more about the new Camera phone, Camon 16.

TAIVOS technology provides users with an exceptional and unmatched photography experience. TAIVOS is a signal processing technology that works with artificial intelligence algorithms. The maximum frequency can reach 600MHz and can support up to 15 frames of image synthesis. The imaging time is only 4.68 seconds, while the imaging time of most other smartphones is 5.5 seconds or even 7 seconds. This means that TAIVOS technology can better filter image noise, optimize image clarity, and enhance night shooting effects. Due to TAIVOS technology, TECNO CAMON 16 is not only the king of ultra-clear imaging but also supports multiple smart photography functions.

With Intelligent Photography and Videography, TAIVOS technology includes six core functions. The AI wide-angle selfie dual camera provides a wider front camera frame. It automatically recognizes if there are more than three people and intelligently switches to wide-angle photography, best for group selfies. The beautiful night portrait mode gives you an ultra-clear picture even in dark environments. Through AI portrait segmentation and portrait protection, the portrait is not exposed, and the night scene is more transparent, bright, and clear.



The professional shooting anti-shake mode gives the steadiest pictures. It helps you keep the pictures still and hence they do not come out blurry. Camon 16 also includes the AI Beauty Portrait Mode that will not only keep the original skin colors intact but also complement and enhance the face beauty. Another amazing function of TAIVOS technology is the 960fps super slow-motion that gives amazing slow motion videos that run smoothly. The 4K video shooting enhances your video many folds and gives a professional SLR touch to your memories.

TECNO Camon 16 is expected to be the most influential launch of the year. These features of Camon 16 and the trailer leaks on TECNO’s social media pages have created excitement among the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the phone to launch in Pakistan. The phone will be revealed in the market very soon and is anticipated to give good competition to its competitors.