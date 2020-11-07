Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé cancels 2021 tour plans owing to Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Beyoncé cancels 2021 tour plans owing to Covid-19

American singer and song-writer Beyoncé has opted for more virtual tour aesthetic for her upcoming album promotional in 2021.

According to a report by The Sun, Beyoncé has decided to scrape live concert plans in favor of more virtual concerts, all in an attempt to curtail the possible spread of the looming virus.

According to a source close to the leading daily, “Beyonce and her team are currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021, now that she can't tour because of Covid.”

“Following the success she had with [2016 album] Lemonade, and the Disney film Black Is King, she started writing and recording feel-good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas. She's ready to dance again.”

In lieu of all the hard work the singer has put into curating her next album, Beyoncé wants to at least put out “a virtual show that fans can watch at home.”

The source in question also added how the singer has no intention of cutting corners despite making her next release virtual. “She has made it clear she's prepared to pull out all the stops to make it a real spectacle.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘desperately waiting’ to go to UK to reunite with Queen and Prince Philip

Prince Harry ‘desperately waiting’ to go to UK to reunite with Queen and Prince Philip
Priyanka Chopra was skeptical about marriage until Nick Jonas came along

Priyanka Chopra was skeptical about marriage until Nick Jonas came along
Mohamed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s dad, is ‘too broke’ to demolish $50mn mansion

Mohamed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s dad, is ‘too broke’ to demolish $50mn mansion

Princess Diana ‘hated’ Prince Philip: ‘She thought he wanted her out of the way’

Princess Diana ‘hated’ Prince Philip: ‘She thought he wanted her out of the way’
Hilaria Baldwin is ‘pretty much’ done expanding her family

Hilaria Baldwin is ‘pretty much’ done expanding her family
‘Beach please’: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on shore

‘Beach please’: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on shore
Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in hilarious 'Endgame' inspired viral video

Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in hilarious 'Endgame' inspired viral video
‘Meghan Markle hangs on to Harry because he’s her entrée’: Ingrid Seward

‘Meghan Markle hangs on to Harry because he’s her entrée’: Ingrid Seward

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report
'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy
Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK

Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK
Nicki Minaj spills the beans on her son’s personality: 'That lady ain’t nobody'

Nicki Minaj spills the beans on her son’s personality: 'That lady ain’t nobody'

Latest

view all