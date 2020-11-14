Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan urges world leaders to 'force India to end its terrorism'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called upon the international community to "force India to end its terrorism" following "irrefutable evidence" provided earlier in the day by the Pakistan Army and the Foreign Office of India's state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan.

"We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Details of financial and material support and Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent," PM Imran said in a statement on Twitter.

The prime minister said in view of the evidence provided, Pakistan "expects the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan".

He said that no one in the world should doubt that Pakistan knows how to defend the country and "will continue to do so with our combined national resolve".

India's involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan

Earlier in the day, Pakistan presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India's involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

During the detailed briefing, Qureshi and Maj Gen Iftikhar highlighted how India is promoting terrorism with not only the use of its own soil but also neighbouring countries and has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan.

Qureshi said that India's objectives were tri-fold: derailing Pakistan’s journey towards peace, upending economic growth and fostering political stability.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that India is uniting terror outfits and encouraging them to act against Pakistan. He said that these organisations are aimed to be united under Baloch Raaji Aajoie Sangar (BRAS), which was constituted in 2018.

He added that Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan's borders are becoming a hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said that India had raised a militia of 700 people to undertake terrorism in Balochistan, especially with a view to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The army spokesperson said Indian intelligence agencies are managing 87 terrorist camps — 66 out of which are located in Afghanistan and 21 in India. He said India has also been rendering support to various entities through the provision of weapons, ammunition and IEDs.

The army spokesperson highlighted major attacks that were traced back to RAW.

Read more: Pakistan terms PSX attack 'state-sponsored terrorism', alerts world to India's activities

Furthermore, he said that India will mobilise "hostile elements" to undertake various subversive operations in Kashmir and GB after November 20.

He said RAW also aims to target public gatherings and assassinate a mainstream and sub-national leader in GB or AJK.

The press briefing came a day after ISPR said four civilians and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in "unprovoked and indiscriminate" shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) in several areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

ISPR said India had suffered "substantial loss" in Pakistan's "befitting reply".

More From Pakistan:

Geo journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passes away from coronavirus

Geo journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passes away from coronavirus
Deputy Speaker KP Assembly tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly tests positive for coronavirus
Multan Division reports 67 new coronavirus cases and two deaths

Multan Division reports 67 new coronavirus cases and two deaths
See PM Imran Khan pose with sons in this 2016 Gilgit Baltistan photo

See PM Imran Khan pose with sons in this 2016 Gilgit Baltistan photo
Pakistan’s Rhodes Scholar Khansa Maria to raise voice for people with special needs

Pakistan’s Rhodes Scholar Khansa Maria to raise voice for people with special needs
Pakistani man looks after Indian 'uncle' in Dubai

Pakistani man looks after Indian 'uncle' in Dubai
Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged to son of US-based businessman on Nov 27

Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged to son of US-based businessman on Nov 27
RAW paying terrorists Rs10m for each suicide attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAW paying terrorists Rs10m for each suicide attack in Pakistan: DG ISPR
Govt to promulgate 'stringent, holistic' anti-rape ordinance next week: PM Imran Khan

Govt to promulgate 'stringent, holistic' anti-rape ordinance next week: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's SPI declines for second consecutive week, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's SPI declines for second consecutive week, says PM Imran Khan
Gilgit Baltistan heads to polls tomorrow

Gilgit Baltistan heads to polls tomorrow
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14

Latest

view all