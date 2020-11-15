Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

The company has recently created an official Instagram account for Pakistan. Photo: File

To the delight of music lovers, the Swedish-based audio streaming and media services provider Spotify might soon be coming to Pakistan.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, Spotify created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan. And even though the company did not issue any updates or descriptions about launching their service in the country, the account quickly garnered more than 11,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Screenshot of Spotify Pakistan's Instagram verified page. Screengrab via Instagram/ @spotifypakistan/


At present, Spotify is the largest music streaming platform in the world, with over 144 million subscribers. It is currently available in 92 markets.

If launched, users will be able to enjoy a listening experience that includes 60 million tracks, 4 billion playlists, and localised music personalisation features.

Read more: Spotify says isolation ups interest in 'chill' music

Geo News has reached out to Spotify to verify the information but has so far received no response.

More From Sci-Tech:

YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020

YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020
PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases

PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases
WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers
#YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption

#YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption
PUBG opens registration for second edition of tournament

PUBG opens registration for second edition of tournament
Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream
Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today
Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020
Apple facing shortage of power chips for iPhone 12: report

Apple facing shortage of power chips for iPhone 12: report
WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account

WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account
All you need to know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

All you need to know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature

WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature

Latest

view all