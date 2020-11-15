Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

The company has recently created an official Instagram account for Pakistan. Photo: File

To the delight of music lovers, the Swedish-based audio streaming and media services provider Spotify might soon be coming to Pakistan.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, Spotify created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan. And even though the company did not issue any updates or descriptions about launching their service in the country, the account quickly garnered more than 11,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Screenshot of Spotify Pakistan's Instagram verified page. Screengrab via Instagram/ @spotifypakistan/





At present, Spotify is the largest music streaming platform in the world, with over 144 million subscribers. It is currently available in 92 markets.

If launched, users will be able to enjoy a listening experience that includes 60 million tracks, 4 billion playlists, and localised music personalisation features.



Geo News has reached out to Spotify to verify the information but has so far received no response.