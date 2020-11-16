Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Lord Nazir announces retirement from UK's House of Lords

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Photo provided by author

LONDON: Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham on Monday announced his retirement from the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdom's parliament, drawing curtains on a remarkable career in British politics that saw many highs and lows.

The British-Pakistani confirmed to Geo News on Monday that he has decided to retire from the House of Lords after 23 years of service. It is understood that Lord Nazir wrote to the clerk of the House of Lords a month ago, expressing his wish to retire.

The UK Parliament confirmed to Lord Nazir that his retirement allocation had been approved under the House of Lords Reform Act 2014 "as of 14 November 2020".

The Lord Speaker on Monday announced in the UK Parliament that Lord Nazir has retired at the start of business on November 16, 2020.

Lord Nazir made history when he became the first Muslim, Kashmiri, and Pakistani to enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer, making his mark instantly through a combative style of politics, as well as taking unconventional positions on issues such as the Iraq war, Kashmir issue, and rights of Muslims.

He was suspended from the Labour Party for opposing the Iraq war.

Lord Nazir has been involved in charitable projects at a massive level and gathered influence in the community by helping a large number of charitable organisations.

He spent nearly 35 years in active politics and served for 10 years as a councilor before joining the House of Lords. He has been a vociferous advocate of the Kashmir cause.

More From World:

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's relationship dynamic has changed: psychologist
UAE's Etihad airline announces plans to begin flights to Israel

UAE's Etihad airline announces plans to begin flights to Israel
Coronavirus: American company Moderna says its vaccine candidate is 95% effective

Coronavirus: American company Moderna says its vaccine candidate is 95% effective
Without RCEP, India to lose out on economic recovery: Chinese media

Without RCEP, India to lose out on economic recovery: Chinese media
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16
Trump edging toward accepting Biden's victory, claims US Election 2020 'rigged'

Trump edging toward accepting Biden's victory, claims US Election 2020 'rigged'
India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival
Armenia to cede disputed territory to Azerbaijan today

Armenia to cede disputed territory to Azerbaijan today
‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’ banners live on Manchester cars

‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’ banners live on Manchester cars
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 14
Zuckerberg defends Bannon after ex-Trump adviser calls for US officials to be beheaded

Zuckerberg defends Bannon after ex-Trump adviser calls for US officials to be beheaded

Latest

view all