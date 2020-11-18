Shadab Khan picked PSL V tournament team captain

Can't connect right now! retry
Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan will captain HBL PSL 2020 team. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: An independent jury comprising commentators Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan and Urooj Mumtaz, along with another PSL committee member picked Shadab Khan as the captain of the PSL 5 tournament team. 

Nadeem Khan, who is a member of the PSL 2020 Technical Committee and PCB Director – High Performance, was also a member of the independent jury along with the commentators. 

The PSL-V tournament team includes six players from the runners-up Lahore Qalandars while three players from Karachi Kings were named in the squad. Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United have one representation each.

Interestingly, there was no player from Multan Sultans - the side that topped the table at the end of the league stages – was named in the 12-member squad.

The 12-member side, as per the event regulations, includes four foreign players and one emerging category player.

The squad in batting order includes Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars), Alex Hales (Karachi Kings), Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shadab Khan (captain, Islamabad United), Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper, Lahore Qalandars), David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators) and Fakhar Zaman (12th, Lahore Qalandars).

