Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks gorgeous in latest picture

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen played the role of Banu Çiçek in historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul". 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Esma treated her fans with a throwback picture.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul", the historical TV series started airing in 2014 and ended in 2019. 

The show went on to become one of the highly popular TV series in several Muslim countries, setting new records on YouTube.

The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles used Princess Diana’s love of fashion ‘against her’: report

Prince Charles used Princess Diana’s love of fashion ‘against her’: report
People will come away loathing Prince Charles after watching 'The Crown' says UK TV presenter

People will come away loathing Prince Charles after watching 'The Crown' says UK TV presenter

John Legend, Carrie Underwood drop holiday themed track ‘Hallelujah'

John Legend, Carrie Underwood drop holiday themed track ‘Hallelujah'
Royal family required total 'reinvention' from Meghan Markle: report

Royal family required total 'reinvention' from Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal fold due to ‘strict’ rules: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left royal fold due to ‘strict’ rules: report
Prince Harry leaves fans guessing with his latest move

Prince Harry leaves fans guessing with his latest move

'BTS' allowed to postpone mandatory military enlistment: report

'BTS' allowed to postpone mandatory military enlistment: report
Nicki Minaj announces ‘unfiltered’ docuseries plans: ‘It’s coming’

Nicki Minaj announces ‘unfiltered’ docuseries plans: ‘It’s coming’
Has Eminem dissed Mark Zuckerberg?

Has Eminem dissed Mark Zuckerberg?
Sia slams netizens for criticizing Maddie Ziegler’s casting as an autistic teen

Sia slams netizens for criticizing Maddie Ziegler’s casting as an autistic teen
Prince William 'wept' over Diana's Panorama interview, writes Robert Lacey

Prince William 'wept' over Diana's Panorama interview, writes Robert Lacey
Meghan Markle lauded by millennials for ‘escaping the clutches’ of royal family

Meghan Markle lauded by millennials for ‘escaping the clutches’ of royal family

Latest

view all