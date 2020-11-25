Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,500. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,500 on Wednesday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs2,350 a day prior.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,841 with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold decreasing to Rs101,291 at the opening of trading.



