Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,500 on Friday at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/ File 

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,500 on Friday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs200 during the previous intra-day trading.

Read more: Gold rate falls Rs2350 per tola in Pakistan

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs86,841 with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold increasing to Rs101,291 at the opening of trading.


