Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs110,500 on Friday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs200 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs86,841 with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold increasing to Rs101,291 at the opening of trading.



