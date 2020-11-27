Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
Trolls attack Kate Middleton for 'scolding' nation in children's campaign

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was subjected to harsh criticism when a teaser video of herself, discussing about England’s biggest study carried out on children, was released.

The video served as a background to a speech that she will give later on.

Trolls attacked Kate and questioned whether she was qualified to carry out a conversation on this matter, despite the Duchess having 10 years dedicated to deepening her knowledge in this topic.

A Twitter user, in particular, called out Kate for "scolding" the nation as the video revealed that only one in four recognised the importance of the first five years of children’s lives.

"Why is a member of the Royal Family involving themselves in the way people raise their children? It’s none of her business. The royals and the state need to stay out of people’s lives. She has a degree in the history of art not child psychology," the user wrote. 

Another questioned whether she had the relevant educational background for this. 

"Does she have any educational background (a bachelors/masters degree/ training) to lecture a nation?" the user wrote. 

"I’m sorry....you are scolding us?? For bogus answers to a completely junk survey. Oh lord...," another user wrote. 

Furthermore, another angry Twitter user called out Kate over the fact that the royal families are facilitated with nannies and chefs, making her unqualified to discuss the subject. 

"This is a bit silly... she has nannies chefs cleaners at her disposal.. what does she know about bringing up kids!" the user wrote. 

Kamala Harris thanks 14-year-old artist for stunning portrait

Prince Charles aided Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘time of grief’: report

Kendall Jenner touches on her secrets to mental health: 'There's a key'

Miley Cyrus channels rock 'n' roll vibe as album 'Plastic Hearts' releases

Kim Kardashian says ‘Every situation in life is temporary’

Justin Timberlake's gift to disabled child: ‘I was so moved you inspire me’

Amelia Hamlin posts intimate selfie with Scott Disick after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s video

Ali Zafar’s rendition ‘Allay’ takes the internet by storm

Mehwish Hayat sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’

When Princess Diana eclipsed Queen Elizabeth with her charm at major royal event

Meghan Markle forced to relive pain 'over and over again' in case against British press

Piers Morgan speaks out on his thoughts about Meghan and Harry's pregnancy loss

