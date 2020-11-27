Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic shares photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her romantic thriller Ramo

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a new photo of her co-star Murat Yıldırım from her hit drama 'Ramo'

Esra, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has posted a picture of her lover in the romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing the dashing man with gun.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan is playing a different role in the second season of Turkish hit series 'Ramo'.

Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, shared the screenshot.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

