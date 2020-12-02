Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs93,621 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs109,200 on Wednesday at the opening of the bullion market after the precious metal's price increased by Rs350 during the previous intra-day trading.

Read more: October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs93,621 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs85,820 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs100,100 at the opening of trading.



