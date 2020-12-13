Can't connect right now! retry
Ertugrul's Sadettin Köpek shares a throwback picture with 'Aslihan Hatun'

Murat Garipagaoglu portrayed Amir Sadettin Köpek in hit Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor won praises from millions of people across the world for his stellar performance as the administrator of Seljuq Sultan Alā ad-Dīn Kayqubād.

Garipagaoglu's played one of the main characters in season two, three and four of the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

PTV is airing the series on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Murat has amassed a large following on Instagram where he shares  pictures and videos.

One of the pictures on his Instagram page shows the actor posing with Gulsim Ali, the actress who played Aslihan Hatun.

Check out the picture below: 


