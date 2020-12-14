Sanam Jung and her daughter test positive for COVID-19

Sanam Jung and her daughter, Alaya, 4, were in isolation after the diagnosis

Pakistani actor Sanam Jung and her daughter have tested positive for coronavirus, she confirmed on Sunday.

The Alvida star, 32, made the announcement on her social media, claiming that she and her daughter, Alaya, 4, were in isolation after their test results came out positive.

“I would like to inform all my well wishers that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote.

“My daughter and I have been in complete isolation and thankfully, Alhamdulillah have no severe symptoms,” she went on to say.

“I would request all of you to take this pandemic seriously. Covid is real, please necessary precautions. Wear a mask and avoid public spaces. Stay indoors and be safe,” she told her followers.

“Remember me and my daughter in your prayers,” she added.

The news came shortly after Mahira Khan announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram and urged her fans to remain safe and indoors as the second wave surges across Pakistan.