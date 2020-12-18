Falcon-i partners with Jazz for IoT-powered fleet management solutions

Falcon-i, a leader in technology and innovation in fleet management, has recently signed a Solutions Partnership with Jazz Pakistan to provide the telecom giant with solutions for powering their Internet of Things (IoT) sales, as well as to provide crucial fleet management solutions, including tracking fuel consumption and allowing live streaming video from their various assets.

Through their partnership, Jazz Business customers will have the ability to connect to Jazz Biz View, a self-help portal powered by Falcon-i. Through Jazz Biz View’s advanced analytical management tools, customers will gain access to a centralized security solution for both buildings and vehicles.

To this end, customers will be able to monitor and secure office buildings and remote warehouses, as well as both passenger and cargo vehicles, with real-time visibility, asset tracking, customized analytics and a host of other cutting-edge features powered by Falcon-i’s IoT products and services. In the initial phase of the agreement, Falcon-i will be powering four products for Jazz – a vehicle tracking system, 3G cameras, a Dashcam on vehicles using Falcon-i’s Video Live, and Mobile Digital Video Recording (MDVR), using Falcon-i’s Video Live Plus.

With over a decade in IoT fleet management experience, Falcon-i works with over 100 corporate enterprises nationwide, providing them with insights on driver and fleet performance, vehicle usage and diagnostics to 150,000 vehicles. Falcon-i’s range of services available include advanced fleet management solutions allowing companies to not only monitor vehicle locations, but track driver behavior, as well as monitoring of fuel usage and vehicle temperature. Through the Falcon-i Logistics Optimizer, the company also provides advanced tools for route planning and order management for organizations working on logistics and delivery.

On the security side, Falcon-i’s has pioneered door and panic alert monitoring in Pakistan, and with their Falcon-i Video Live and Video Live Plus, offer live video access, with the option for multiple cameras with different viewing angles, as well as night-vision cameras and the ability to record car journeys and control the distance and areas in which a vehicle may travel.

Through their recently signed Solutions Partnership with Jazz, Falcon-i aim to continue their work providing innovative IoT-driven solutions for fleet management to Pakistani consumers and businesses. You can learn more about Falcon-i’s innovative products and services through their website.