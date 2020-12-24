Surf Excel highlights its “Stain Lifter Technology" with a Washable #100HourDaaghBillboard

Surf Excel’s exciting campaign #DaaghonKaChampion went on-ground with a mega four-day show outside Packages Mall in Lahore. After hijacking broadcast screens early this year, brand now came up with #100HourDaghBillboard which had an installation of a huge shirt that was set up to be stained. The ultimate goal was to see whether Surf Excel could live up to its claims to be the real #DaaghonKaChampion with its new "Stain Lifter Technology" and wash off any stubborn stains



Popular child artist and face of Surf Excel commercials - Arsh hosted the event that went on both on-ground and live from multiple social media platforms. Over the span of 48-hours multiple socially distanced children and Influencers were invited on-ground and online to stain the larger than life T-shirt with stubborn stains of ketchup, mud, gravy, chocolate, etc.

Amplifying the idea "Dirt is good” and how stubborn stains should not hinder the fun and playfulness of children, Surf Excel went live from their Facebook page, where the live audiences were asked to participate by sending in their favourite staining ‘emojis’ that the team on ground could deploy on their behalf.

Hajra Khan, the captain of the Pakistan Football Team, joined the first day with a group of children to stain the shirt with footballs. Hajra went live from her Instagram handle initiating engagement with her viewers as to what stains they thought would be the toughest to beat. The second day was all about mothers and their kids going live with their handles while the ones present on-ground made sure to stain the shirts with paint-guns, sling shots and footballs. The third day was led by Momin Saqib and Bilal bin Saqib who thoroughly dried in the stains using life-sized fans and blowers.

With popular host Juggun Kazim and her son participating, the grand washing - the much awaited moment of truth - took place on the last day. The muddied stained shirt was put into a giant washing machine and the washed shirt was lifted again to the billboard. The results which came up were definitely surprising as all the 100 hours old stains had vanished leaving the shirt clean and spotless. The event was definitely a demonstration and success for the brand!