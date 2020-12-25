Can't connect right now! retry
Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’

Cardi B has been rendered speechless and in awe with her house’s festive décor and pops of color.

Cardi showcased her extravagant abode in a new Instagram video and in it, the rapper can be heard saying, "I haven’t seen my home decorated since I’ve been in L.A. and I just got home from New York. I can't believe this is my home. Excuse the mess because there’s been some wrapping going on. This is beautiful."

The rapper went on to say, "Imagine being from New York and going to Macy's ... and your house looks like [expletive] Macy's. I wanna cry you guys! [expletive] dreams come true."

