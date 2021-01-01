Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 01 2021
Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Little Mix singer Jade Thirwarll revealed that singer Lewis Capaldi completely ignored her when she slid into his DMs.

Speaking on Chicken Shop Date, the singer said that she messaged him privately on Twitter and asked if he would be interested in doing karaoke with her.

While she is now in a committed relationship with Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens, her love life was not so successful despite privately messaging many people.

"I went through a phase of trying to slide into a lot of DMs," she said.

"And literally, I didn't realise the amount of pie one person could receive, I do love pie but not in a sort of romantic way. I DM'ed Lewis Capaldi once to see if he wanted to go to karaoke with us - and he just didn't reply.

"I tried sliding into his [AJ Tracey's] DMs as well, got pied, literally didn't reply," she said.

