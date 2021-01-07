SC lashes out at NAB, warns of action if it fails to provide 'fair accountability'

Supreme Court approves Dr Dinshaw's bail in fake bank accounts case

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observes that NAB is reluctant to apprehend influential people

SC says NAB has adopted a partial approach when it comes to holding people accountable

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for promoting selective accountability and warned of action if the anti-graft body does not mend its ways, reported The News.

The remarks were issued by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, hearing the bail applications of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria and Jameel Baloch, the accused in the fake bank accounts case.

The court approved Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria's bail but barred him from leaving the country and directed him to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the ongoing investigation.

Rashid A Rizvi, counsel for Dr Dinshaw, and Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asghar Haider had appeared before the court in the case on Wednesday.

Read more: Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor general informed the court that the anti-graft body did not oppose Dr Dinshaw's bail but were against it being provided to government officials.



Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, a member of the bench, observed that NAB was reluctant to apprehend influential people.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi observed that NAB does not arrest people against whom evidence is available, adding that it arrests government officials of lower grade first.

The judged expressed his annoyance over the partial action taken by NAB in various instances, saying that the accountability watchdog takes action and then the Supreme Court is blamed for bailing culprits out.

“A goat thief is sent behind bars but people involved in mega corruption are roaming free,” said Justice Naqvi. He added that NAB does not have the authority to work according to its will.

“If NAB wants to work according to its vested wishes, it should amend Article 9 of the NAB Act,” said the judge. He also warned that the apex court “will hold accountable those who stop NAB from working”.

Read more: JIT recommends freezing Zardari, Omni groups' assets in money laundering case

After hearing Justice Naqvi’s displeasure, NAB prosecutor general told the bench that the accused were produced before an accountability court within 24 hours of their arrest.

On the other hand, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the anti-graft body should ensure fair treatment is meted out to the accused persons.

“We want the anti-graft body to be strong and free from any pressure that could ensure fair accountability of the accused,” Justice Bandial remarked.

The judge observed that the law should be enforced equally, warning that strict action would be taken against NAB for not ensuring fair accountability as required by the law.

However, NAB’s counsel dispelled the impression of any pressure on the anti-graft body.

In response, Justice Bandial referred to different forums on which it was assumed that the bureau had taken only government officials to the task but did not touch the real beneficiaries of corruption scandals.

Justice Bandial further observed that Dr Dinshaw had been behind bars for the last 20 months while others were roaming free.

Read more: What is the fake bank accounts case all about?

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, the third member of the bench, also agreed with his fellow judges and observed that the attitude adopted by NAB failed to show it was impartial.

“One person is arrested on a minor allegation while the other, despite his involvement in heinous crimes, moves freely,” Justice Bandial remarked, adding that NAB is not applying its law to the accused based on equality.

The court observed that an aged person like Dr Dinshaw had been arrested while the rest of 27 accused in the same case are free.

Dr Dinshaw, an accountant of the Park Lane Estate Company, and Jamil Baloch, director KDA, were arrested in the fake bank accounts case.

NAB has alleged that Dr Dinshaw, being an advisor of the chief minister, had sent two applications signed by him regarding the allotment of plots in Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi.

The bureau said that it was in the knowledge of Dr Dinshaw that the land was the property of Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi.

According to the NAB, Dr Dinshaw is also facing charges of obtaining a loan on forged documents. He is said to be involved in benefiting the Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.