Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber urges people to 'focus on the creator'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has shared a meaningful post on social media, urging people to focus on 'the creator'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer uploaded an image of heartfelt message, which reads: 'Being self aware is cool but being God aware changes everything."

In the message, The 'Yummy' singer tried to create awareness about the blessings of God: "You see the mountains and the sky? Can you do that? The cameras humans make cant even begin to capture a sunset."

The Hailey's husband also wrote a caption alongside the image: "Try taking the focus off of you today and focusing on the creator. Watch your perspective switch."

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey visited celebrity brow expert and the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Soare, for a little pampering session.

Justin Bieber's latest post has garnered massive likes from his fans.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic tries a number of glam looks during styling session

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic tries a number of glam looks during styling session
Selena Gomez drops new Spanish song 'De Una Vez'

Selena Gomez drops new Spanish song 'De Una Vez'
When Queen Elizabeth broke her promise to Princess Margaret

When Queen Elizabeth broke her promise to Princess Margaret

Dua Lipa shares what a day on the Hadid family farm looks like

Dua Lipa shares what a day on the Hadid family farm looks like
Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies
Princess Anne invites wrath over breaking royal protocol with political remark

Princess Anne invites wrath over breaking royal protocol with political remark
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'
Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair

Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair
Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton
Dr. Dre's wife admits he’d ‘held a gun to my head’

Dr. Dre's wife admits he’d ‘held a gun to my head’
Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Latest

view all