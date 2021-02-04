PDM to finalise strategy for Senate elections, long march today





PDM members, including alliance's chief Fazlur Rehman (centre) and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz (right), addressing a press conference after PDM's meeting. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Important PDM meeting scheduled today

Alliance expected to make strategies regarding the upcoming Senate elections, final date of long march and PPP's no-confidence motion

Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman speak over the phone before PDM meeting

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have reportedly spoken over the phone just as the anti-government alliance gets ready today to make important decisions about its future strategy.

Sources said the two leaders had consultations over the anti-government movement.

Nawaz is said to have agreed with the proposals put forward by Fazl, giving assurances to the PDM chief of PML-N's full support on whatever PDM decides.

It was reported that Nawaz told Fazl that the PML-N is ready to use full force in the anti-government movement.

News of the phone call between Nawaz and Fazl comes after a meeting at Fazl's house of JUI-F's Central Working Committee which lasted for six hours. After the meeting, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Fazl's house with PML-N veteran leader Rana Sanaullah and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The discussion of the politicians reportedly centred around PDM's joint strategy on the Senate elections and PPP's no-confidence motion - both to be debated today.

'PTI government a threat to Pakistan'

A day earlier, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal had said the PTI government has become a threat to Pakistan.

He was speaking to the media outside the residence of Fazl in Islamabad. Iqbal said the PTI government has ruined the economy and foreign policy.

The deadline given to the government to resign has expired, he said, adding that the top leadership of the PDM will now make important announcements regarding the long march and future strategy of the 11-party opposition alliance against the government.

Iqbal said that one thing everyone in the agreed on in the meeting at Fazl's house was that Imran Khan has to go.

We will not be at peace till we dismiss this government, he said.

What is expected at PDM's meeting today?

The PDM is expected to make decisions over its long march plans, strategy on the Senate elections and PPP's role in the alliance.

The News reported that PDM is planning to hold the long march after the Senate elections somewhere in the mid or later part of March.

PDM will make the PPP spell out the real agenda it wants to achieve through the platform, the publication reported, quoting sources. It said the PML-N and the rest of the parties are not buying the political wisdom of former president Asif Ali Zardari based on the gradual exit of General Musharraf.

Sources are of the view that the PPP will be grilled on all its priorities.